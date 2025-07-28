The UK's new online age verification rules
Experts say under-age users can easily bypass regulations designed to protect them
New regulations in the UK have forced adult websites to use more robust age verification measures to protect children from harmful content.
The introduction of the rules last week was a "seatbelt moment" for children's online safety, said The Guardian, but not everyone is convinced the measures will work.
How will they work?
The new rules from the regulator Ofcom state that sites hosting adult content now need to have "highly effective" age verification in place.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
So rather than the current checks, which merely ask users to tick a box confirming they're over 18, site owners will have to verify their users' ages. This could mean requiring users to submit photo ID such as a passport or driving licence or by asking them to record a short video clip of their face to be analysed by AI age estimation technology.
What sites will require age verification?
Every company with adult content on its site is obliged to implement age checks. These include adult video sites such as Pornhub – Ofcom estimates that around 6,000 porn websites alone are affected by the change – but also platforms where users are able to share X-rated content as well as more mainstream material, such as Reddit or Discord.
Ofcom is ready to be "tough" with websites that don't comply, Jessica Smith, the regulator's online safety principal, told Sky News. Companies that flout the rules could be fined up to £18 million or 10% of their global turnover, and their sites could also be blocked in the UK.
Can't people just get round it?
Many people are expected to use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to dodge the regulations. VPNs, which are legal, allow users to securely connect one device to another using the internet, so they can "switch" their device's geographical location.
They're already widely used to get round anything blocked because of location and "there's often a spike in VPN interest when a country introduces new age-check laws", said Wired. Ofcom has told platforms not to host, share or permit content encouraging the use of VPNs.
Within hours of the new rules coming into force, two "ethical hackers" showed how "simple" it is to get around them, said Sky News. Using devices that were "running standard software", the hackers used basic "tricks" to quickly circumvent the restrictions.
Are they enough to protect children?
While workarounds meant the measures may not stop "determined young people" from accessing adult content, it's hoped that they will at least stop inappropriate material from "popping up unexpectedly" on young people's feeds.
No checks are "completely infallible", a spokesperson for children's charity Barnardo's told The Independent, and websites hosting adult content should take a "continuous approach" to improving age verification measures.
There are also fears that the new measures will backfire by driving people, including children, to the "dark web", which hosts "less regulated spaces with more dangerous and explicit sexual material", said the BBC.
And some experts believe the rules will "ultimately harm children and adults alike", said Wired. Sharing sensitive documents like a passport or driving licence opens the door to concerns around hacking and data breaches that could put users at risk of blackmail, fraud or impersonation.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
5 apps to help with travel budgeting
The Week Recommends Track expenses while on the go
-
Emil Bove: The start of a MAGA judiciary?
Feature President Trump's former personal attorney is on the verge of being confirmed by Senate Republicans
-
ICE builds detention camps and ramps up arrests
Feature The Trump administration's deportation efforts continue
-
Is AI killing the internet?
Talking Point AI-powered browsers and search engines are threatening the death of the open web
-
Musk chatbot Grok praises Hitler on X
Speed Read Grok made antisemitic comments and referred to itself as 'MechaHitler'
-
ChatGPT psychosis: AI chatbots are leading some to mental health crises
The explainer The technology may be fueling delusions
-
Bitcoin braces for a quantum computing onslaught
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The cryptocurrency community is starting to worry over a new generation of super-powered computers that could turn the digital monetary world on its head.
-
Is China winning the AI race?
Today's Big Question Or is it playing a different game than the US?
-
When did computer passwords become a thing?
The Explainer People have been racking their brains for good codes for longer than you might think
-
Airplane crash-detection systems could be vulnerable to hackers
Under the Radar 'The idea scares the shit out of me,' one pilot said
-
Did you get a call from a government official? It might be an AI scam.
The Explainer Hackers may be using AI to impersonate senior government officers, said the FBI