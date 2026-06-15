The UK’s new social media ban explained

Britain will ‘go further than any other country’ in the world in limiting online access for under-16s

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Photo composite illustration of a security guard standing in front of a smartphone screen, with a distraught kid sitting alongside
Polling by YouGov suggests broad public support for the decision, with 77% of parents backing a ban
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

Under-16s in the UK will be banned from social media under radical new plans set out by the prime minister today.

In a televised speech in Downing Street, Keir Starmer said he was “calling time on a system that’s failing our kids”. And while this was not a “cost-free decision”, governing “is always about choices, and it’s clear to me that a full ban is the right choice”.

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