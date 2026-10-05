Book reviews: ‘An Unexpected Life: A Memoir’ and ‘Roll the Calls: A Memoir’

Gloria Steinem and Ari Emanuel tell their own stories

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Gloria Steinem
Steinem at home in 1990: A mostly happy warrior
(Image credit: Getty)
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‘An Unexpected Life: A Memoir’ by Gloria Steinem

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