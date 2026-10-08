Guilty Pleasure: Patricia Nilsson’s intelligent and ‘necessary’ history of porn

Examination of how the adult industry has shaped the internet

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Platforms like OnlyFans have formalised the ‘commodification of the self’
(Image credit: Allen Lane)

It’s tempting to think of the porn industry as a “seedy underground thing, which good people ignore and to which bad people are addicted”, said Lucy Thynne in The Telegraph. But as the journalist Patricia Nilsson argues in her fascinating book “Guilty Pleasure”, the reality is more complex and disturbing.

Porn, she points out, isn’t significant only because it is a big industry worth tens of billions, and is intensely addictive; it also provides “nothing less than the model for the internet we all use today”. Algorithms, targeted adverts, attention-grabbing headlines: all were forged in the “crucible of early porn websites”. Porn sites helped pioneer secure online payments and high-definition streaming.

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