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Will entertainment industry change after Brand conviction?

‘We are long overdue a reckoning with the ongoing ramifications of this culture’

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Photo collage illustration of Russell Brand and a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service
Brand was sentenced to nine years for rape and 18 months for sexual assault
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Lisa Nandy has called Russell Brand’s conviction for rape and sexual assault a “wake-up call” for the world of entertainment over its culture of acceptance and the failures to confront his behaviour.

Calling the verdict a “defining moment for our country”, the culture secretary said it highlighted the dangers of “power imbalances” in media and entertainment, “just as in politics and other forms of public life”.

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