Talking Point

Russell Brand’s enablers: the powerful people who egged him on

Only now, when there is ‘nothing to gain by association, but potentially something to lose’, are Brand’s friends giving his victims any thought

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Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross
Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross left lewd voicemails on the answerphone of actor Andrew Sachs
(Image credit: JM Enternational / Getty)

Russell Brand is “rightfully a pariah” after his conviction for rape and three counts of sexual assault, said Jawad Iqbal in The Spectator. But his “army of enablers” must not be allowed any “hiding place”.

The comedian wouldn’t have secured his celebrity status without a “helping hand from some of the most influential and powerful people in public life” – the same people who are now busy “airbrushing their past history of gushing over Brand” and claiming not to have known the truth about his behaviour. It is a “roll call of shame”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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