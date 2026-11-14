In The Spotlight

Russell Brand: a predator finally brought to justice

‘Heroic’ accusers braved establishment wall of silence and offensive courtroom tactics

By
Published
Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court wearing sunglasses
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Sixteen years ago, Russell Brand posed a question to the readers of his memoir: “What kind of man was I? Treating women in this way? If this is what I am telling you, can you imagine what’s being left out?” Today, the question looks chilling – and the public has a good idea of its answer, said The Times.

On Monday, the 51-year-old comedian-turned-Christian-influencer was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in jail, for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, between 2004 and 2009. A “charismatic, unruly figure” known at the peak of his career for his voracious sexual appetite, Brand had protected his persona with a “cheeky end-of-the-pier veneer”; but during his trial, the evidence of the six women who’d agreed to testify against him made it clear that his ostensible charm could disappear in an instant.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing