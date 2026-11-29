Speaking outside Winchester Crown Court last week, Joanne Young explained that she had been betrayed by the person she “trusted most in the world”, said The Guardian. Over the course of at least 13 years, her husband Philip Young – a businessman and ex-Tory councillor with whom she has three children – had drugged and raped her, and had invited multiple strangers into their home, in a well-heeled part of Swindon, to abuse her too.

Four of those men were convicted of sexual offences last week. They and Young – who had earlier admitted to 56 offences – will be sentenced next month, along with a fifth man who’d also pleaded guilty to rape.

‘Significantly under-reported’

Joanne Young has bravely waived her right to anonymity, to help “shift the shame” that abuse victims are often made to feel, and to fight for reform. Specifically, she wants suspects to be banned from using “third-party consent” – the claim they had a reasonable belief the acts were consensual, because the woman’s partner had said they were – as a legal defence.

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When Gisèle Pelicot’s rapists went on trial in 2024, many assumed that her case was a horrific aberration; yet instances of husbands recruiting men to rape their unconscious wives have turned out to be disturbingly common, said Nicole Mowbray in The Telegraph. Laura Bishop, from Bristol, recently identified herself as the victim of one such case that went to trial in 2022. Another trial, involving nine defendants, is under way in Stockport. The husband has pleaded guilty.

Wiltshire police say drug rapes may be “significantly under-reported” because victims are either unaware of their abuse, or have only hazy memories of it. Philip Young was only caught because he had uploaded images of bestiality on a messaging app. Tipped off, the police searched his computers – which uncovered video and images, as well as chats on swingers’ sites and apps such as Craigslist and Grindr, that revealed the extent of his offending.

‘Cycle of escalation continues’

What we are seeing is the impact of hardcore pornography never being more than a swipe away, said Hadley Freeman in The Times. Online, clips of drugged women being raped have lately proliferated on sites such as Pornhub and Reddit. Groups in which men discuss how to enact their drug-rape fantasies have hundreds of thousands of members.

Porn’s defenders say it merely slakes existing desires. But consider women being choked during sex: unimaginable 20 years ago, it is now commonplace. Porn normalises extreme practices – and once a practice is normal, it is no longer exciting, so the “cycle of escalation continues”.