Russell Brand: trial by media?
Comedian denies accusations of sexual assault and rape in joint media investigation
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The allegations against Russell Brand are "shocking", said Sarah Vine in the Daily Mail, but "even a toe-rag like him should surely be given a fair hearing".
The former comedian – "now a self-styled alternative lifestyle guru and wildly successful conspiracy theorist" with 11 million followers on X and 6.5 million YouTube subscribers – is accused by four women of "a catalogue of abusive behaviour, including rape and numerous sexual assaults" between 2006 and 2013.
The investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches", published and broadcast on Saturday, included the story of a woman who said she was in a sexual relationship with Brand when she was 16 and of another woman who was treated at a rape crisis centre after Brand allegedly forced her to have sex against a wall in his Los Angeles home. Brand denies the allegations and released a video on Friday denouncing the "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks" by "mainstream media outlets" trying to construct a "narrative".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Everyone deserves a fair hearing'
"No one should downplay what is being said about Brand," said Brendan O'Neill at Spiked. "Yet should we now accept that he is a rapist? That he is guilty of it all? To my mind, no." This scepticism does not mean thinking that accusers are liars, but "reserving judgement until all the evidence has been presented and tested to its limits".
One of the "unintended consequences" of the #MeToo movement has been that alleged assaults are no longer examined "in an objective court setting", added Vine, but "judged in the court of public opinion". When it comes to allegations of such seriousness, "everyone deserves a fair hearing" – even "dubious individuals" like Brand.
'Legally bombproof'
"There is already a clamour," countered Ian Birrell on the i news site, "carefully stoked by Brand", that he is "the real victim; that we are witnessing trial by media". Yet trial by media is sometimes the only course of action.
Of course it would be better if such cases did not have to be "thrust into the public domain by reporters", but it is the job of journalism to "reveal wrongdoing". It would be better if the police "could be trusted to investigate rape and sexual assault cases properly", and if the criminal justice system "did a decent job convicting abusers and rapists", said Birrell. It would be better "if women did not often feel defiled a second time when seeking justice as they are dragged through the system".
But we live in the real world – where "far too many men still get away with errant behaviour due to systemic failures".
And these allegations are the result of a long, carefully sourced investigation, points out Sam Leith in The Spectator, which "all parties concerned will have sweated blood to try and make legally bombproof".
The two newspapers have published a detailed timeline of their investigations, going all the way back to 2019. Journalists contacted hundreds of people, interviewed alleged victims for hours, and pored over "substantial evidence" – including notes from a rape treatment centre, text messages and photographs. The Times now says it has been contacted by several women with fresh claims, and that their allegations would be "rigorously checked".
Yet social media is filled with people "parroting the 'innocent until proven guilty' line", said Leith, "as if criminal conviction was now the minimum standard of verification for a newspaper investigation".
We don't know whether Brand is guilty, he continued, but if your first reaction is "to speculate about the motivations of the reporting, you're a damn fool".
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Jamaica Inn review: a small patch of Caribbean heaven
Guests will feel like one of the family at this boutique beach resort in Ocho Rios
By Natasha Langan Published
-
Indigenous Voice referendum: is this Australia's 'Brexit moment'?
The referendum on Indigenous rights may be a moment of reckoning for the 'open wounds of nationhood'
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
10 things you need to know today: September 18, 2023
Daily Briefing Protesters call for ending fossil fuel ahead of UN meetings, Trump doesn't 'even think' about going to jail, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
‘I’m a big flirt’: Kevin Spacey begins defence in sexual assault trial
Speed Read Jurors are seeing star ‘close up’ and ‘fighting for his innocence’
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Colin Pitchfork: justice secretary attempts to halt killer’s release
Speed Read The double child-murderer has been in and out of prison following a series of parole decisions
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
How did Met Police officer David Carrick get away with it for so long?
Today's Big Question Failure to stop one of Britain’s most prolific rapists linked to ‘toxic culture of misogyny’ at force
By The Week Staff Published
-
Man arrested in Scotland is missing US fugitive Nicholas Rossi, court rules
Speed Read Edinburgh court says rape suspect’s claims are ‘scandalous’ and ‘entirely fanciful’
By The Week Staff Published
-
‘Only yes means yes’: Spain’s new sexual consent law
feature Legislation follows outcry over gang-rape case which made global headlines in 2016
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Ryan Giggs trial: lockdown ‘utter hell’ for ex
In Depth Football star denies claims by Kate Greville that he was aggressive and controlling
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Zara Aleena: killer free to commit murder after ‘bungled assessment’
In Depth Family of law graduate say probation service and government have ‘blood on their hands’
By Hollie Clemence Last updated
-
‘Dignity and integrity’: France rocked by government disability rape scandal
In Depth Minister in Emmanuel Macron’s new government accused of raping two women
By The Week Staff Published