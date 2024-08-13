The ongoing nightmare of Chloe Ayling's abduction

The model hopes the BBC's new drama detailing her 2017 kidnapping will finally bring an end to her traumatic ordeal

Chloe Ayling on 'This Morning' in 2017
Ayling has been 'scrutinised' by the public and 'ridiculed' by the press
By
published
in in depth

Chloe Ayling flew from her home city of London to Milan in 2017 for what she believed was a legitimate photoshoot. On arrival at the studio, the 20-year-old model was kidnapped and drugged by masked men before being bundled into the boot of a car and taken to a remote farmhouse near Turin.

Six days later she was released. But her "terrifying ordeal" was far from over, said Julia Llewellyn Smith in The Times. Despite the mastermind behind her kidnapping being sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2018, the "mud-slinging persists". Instead of being given any sympathy for the trauma she went through, Ayling has been widely "vilified".

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

