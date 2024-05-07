Italian mafia: why is murder and extortion going out of fashion?

Move into tax evasion and money laundering means organised crime has 'not diminished but evolved', warns prosecutor

Police cordon tape in a street of a small town in Sicily, Italy
Seventeen people were killed by the various mobs in Italy in 2022, compared to more than 700 in 1991
(Image credit: Busà Photography / Getty Images)
By
published

The Italian mafia has long been synonymous with extortion and mob hits, but it appears its taste for murder and racketeering could soon be a thing of the past.

According to the latest official data, 17 people were killed by the mob in Italy in 2022, compared to more than 700 in 1991.

Italy Tax Evasion Tax Avoidance
