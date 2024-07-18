Tuscany's idyllic island prison with a waiting list

Europe's last island prison houses 90 inmates and makes wine that sells for $100 a bottle

Photo collage of a large wine bottle, perched on top of a rocky island in the middle of the sea like a lighthouse, surrounded by greenery and a chicken wire fence.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published
inunder the radar

Europe's last remaining prison island, off the coast of Tuscany, marked a major milestone in June with the launch of its 12th vintage of Gorgona bianco, a yield of 9,000 bottles.

Gorgona, a "small, serene island, with pastel-coloured houses", can easily be mistaken for a "tropical oasis", were it not for the many Jeeps labelled Polizia Penitenziaria, said Harpers

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Wine Prisons Italy Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK

Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance writer at The Week Digital, and is the technology editor on Live Science, another Future Publishing brand. He was previously features editor with ITPro, where he commissioned and published in-depth articles around a variety of areas including AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity. As a writer, he specialises in technology and current affairs. In addition to The Week Digital, he contributes to Computeractive and TechRadar, among other publications.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸