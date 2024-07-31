Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images of children

'Chaos' outside Westminster Magistrates' Court before former BBC presenter's hearing

Huw Edwards opens a car door surrounded by police and crowds of photographers and members of the public outside Westminster Magistrates' Court
Former BBC presenter was 'expressionless' throughout this morning's hearing
Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

There were "chaotic scenes" outside Westminster Magistrates' Court this morning as the 62-year-old, accompanied by a police escort, "made his way through the media scrum", said The Independent. A photographer's camera was "smashed to pieces in the melee", The Telegraph reported. 

