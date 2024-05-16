David Copperfield faces sexual misconduct claims

Allegations by 16 women include claims the world-famous magician drugged them before having sex with them

Magician David Copperfield
Copperfield has strenuously denied allegations of wrongdoing as 'false and scurrilous'
By
published

David Copperfield, the world's highest-paid magician, has denied newly-published allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

An investigation by The Guardian includes accounts from 16 women, relating to alleged incidents dating from the late 1980s to 2014. More than half of the accusers say they were under 18 at the time of the incidents, and three claim Copperfield drugged them before having sex with them. Others allege the magician groped them during live performances.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

