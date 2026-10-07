Holding Lightning: new biography makes the case for Whitney Houston’s ‘genius’

Emily Lordi’s book refuses to reduce the singer’s story to the usual ‘good girl gone bad’ narrative

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Whitney Houston
A new biography offers a ‘pluralistic take’ on Whitney Houston’s life
(Image credit: Frederic Reglain / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images)

Whitney Houston was a cultural icon who sold more than 200 million records.

Yet her achievements “were, and remain, obscured by public interest in her private life: her sexuality, her relationships, her relationship with drugs”, which ultimately contributed to her untimely death in 2012 at the age of just 48, said Liam Kelly in The Telegraph.

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