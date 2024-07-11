My Family: The Memoir – 'wincingly funny' revelations from David Baddiel

The comedian and author shares the 'full unvarnished picture' of his childhood

My Family, The Memoir by David Baddiel
This "wincingly funny" memoir by the comedian David Baddiel is an account of growing up in a north London suburb with two "distant, distracted and erratic" parents, said Nick Duerden in The i Paper

Baddiel's father, Colin, was a misanthropic research scientist who, upon losing his job at Unilever, set up a market stall selling Dinky Toys. His mother, Sarah, was a "flamboyant damsel hoping that others might see her distress". The pair didn't seem to like each other much (though young David would regularly overhear their noisy sex) and Sarah compensated by having an "enduring dalliance" with a "pipe-smoking golf enthusiast" named David White.

