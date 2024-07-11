My Family: The Memoir – 'wincingly funny' revelations from David Baddiel
The comedian and author shares the 'full unvarnished picture' of his childhood
This "wincingly funny" memoir by the comedian David Baddiel is an account of growing up in a north London suburb with two "distant, distracted and erratic" parents, said Nick Duerden in The i Paper.
Baddiel's father, Colin, was a misanthropic research scientist who, upon losing his job at Unilever, set up a market stall selling Dinky Toys. His mother, Sarah, was a "flamboyant damsel hoping that others might see her distress". The pair didn't seem to like each other much (though young David would regularly overhear their noisy sex) and Sarah compensated by having an "enduring dalliance" with a "pipe-smoking golf enthusiast" named David White.
This affair, which lasted some 30 years, was "obsessive and barely concealed", said Tim Adams in The Observer. White was a "big cheese in the golfing memorabilia world" and, after meeting him, Sarah became so fascinated by him that she set up her own memorabilia company. She also left letters from White scattered around the house. Outwardly, Colin (pictured with his family) remained oblivious of his wife's "semi-secret life" – though Baddiel speculates that his repressed knowledge of it contributed to his "explosive irritability".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Baddiel has told much of this story before, said Fiona Sturges in The Guardian: his 2016 stage show, "My Family: Not the Sitcom", "revolved around his mother's infidelity". But in this memoir, he "draws out the comedy" as he reflects on his parents with greater nuance and detail. While he dances "around the edge of decency" (in an email to White, which he shares, Sarah announces "MY CLITORIS IS ON FIRE!!!!!"), it is the job of "effective memoirists" to mix "the good, the terrible, the humiliating and the ridiculous". Baddiel has ultimately "done his parents proud" by giving us the "full, unvarnished picture".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Can Gladiator II outdo its epic original?
Talking Point Trailer for the long-awaited sequel shows Paul Mescal fighting a rhino, and taps into 'nostalgia' for 'sword and sandals drama'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Irish flight attendant breaks silence after 'distressing' Dubai charges dropped
Speed Read Tori Towey was charged with attempted suicide and consuming alcohol after being attacked in her home
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Barbie: The Exhibition – 'just the thing for the summer holidays'
The Week Recommends 'Stylishly staged' show has the fun factor but veers into feeling like an advert
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Barbie: The Exhibition – 'just the thing for the summer holidays'
The Week Recommends 'Stylishly staged' show has the fun factor but veers into feeling like an advert
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Supacell: a wholly 'original' superhero story that 'gets the blood pumping'
The Week Recommends Hit six-part Netflix show starring Tosin Cole is 'addictively stressful'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
10 spectacular hotels for golfers that have just the right swing
The Week Recommends These properties are stunners off the links and on
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to spend a long weekend in Torshavn
The Week Recommends The tiny capital of the Faroe Islands is easy to reach thanks to new direct flights from Gatwick
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The travel essentials your pet needs to sail through any adventure
The Week Recommends Make traveling with your dog or cat anything but ruff
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Where to begin with mushroom coffee
The Week Recommends From sharper focus to more energy, a 'fungi-infused brew' offers a slew of potential health benefits – without the jitters
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Forget the overtourism of the Amalfi Coast and head to Madeira, Portugal
The Week Recommends Try this stunning alternative in the Atlantic Ocean
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
A forbidding wilderness in New Mexico
The Week Recommends The Gila Wilderness is 'remote and resistant to entry' but some may wish to explore
By The Week UK Published