Patriot: Alexei Navalny's memoir is as 'compelling as it is painful'
The anti-corruption campaigner's harrowing book was published posthumously after his death in a remote Arctic prison
"Alexei Navalny did not set out to write a posthumous memoir," said David Kortava in The New York Times. The anti-corruption campaigner began this book in 2020, while recovering in Berlin from being poisoned with Novichok on a domestic flight in Russia. He envisaged it as a conventional autobiography that would culminate in an "intriguing thriller about uncovering an assassination attempt". But he never finished the manuscript.
Months later, upon returning to Russia, Navalny was arrested – and spent the remaining three years of his life in jail. The first half of "Patriot" is made up of this unfinished memoir; the rest consists of a diary from his time in prison, much of which he managed to smuggle out. Such a book could easily have been a "righteous diatribe"; in fact, it's a harrowing, meticulous account of Navalny's horrific treatment by the Russian authorities.
Remarkable as his commitment to his political principles was, what emerge even more forcefully are "his fundamental decency, his wry sense of humour and his (mostly) cheery stoicism under conditions that would flatten a lesser person". Born in a town outside Moscow in 1976, the son of a Soviet army officer, Navalny trained as a lawyer before becoming a "transparency activist", said Luke Harding in The Guardian. He would buy shares in notoriously corrupt oil and gas companies before asking "awkward questions at shareholder meetings".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Over time, his online exposés became more focused on the government, and on President Putin and his inner circle in particular. They attracted "millions of views", and turned Navalny into a figurehead for Russia's opposition. The Kremlin's response was "vicious": by the mid-2010s, Navalny says his life had become an "endless cycle" of rallies, arrests and spells in custody.
"Patriot" is as "compelling as it is painful", said Carole Cadwalladr in The Observer. "Here, on the page, is the voice of the charismatic, funny, adept communicator who for a time conjured a vision of another Russia."
The most moving sections are those documenting the "cruel minutiae" of life in prison, said Owen Matthews in The Times. Navalny reports being woken up – and filmed – hourly throughout the night, after being deemed, absurdly, an escape risk. "As long as you can see the funny side of things, it's not too bad," he says. He was finally "murdered in jail" in February this year, when talks were under way for him to be freed in a prisoner swap. Perhaps the idea of his release was always unrealistic: "Navalny had got too deep under Putin's skin".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Senate GOP selects Thune, House GOP keeps Johnson
Speed Read John Thune will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader, and Mike Johnson will remain House speaker in Congress
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button: a 'magical' show with 'an electrifying emotional charge'
The Week Recommends The 'vivacious' Fitzgerald adaptation has a 'shimmering, soaring' score
By The Week UK Published
-
Trump tests GOP loyalty with Gaetz, Gabbard picks
Speed Read He named Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. Both have little experience in their proposed jurisdictions.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button: a 'magical' show with 'an electrifying emotional charge'
The Week Recommends The 'vivacious' Fitzgerald adaptation has a 'shimmering, soaring' score
By The Week UK Published
-
Bird: Andrea Arnold's 'strange, beguiling and quietly moving' drama
The Week Recommends Barry Keoghan stars in 'fearless' film combining social and magical realism
By The Week UK Published
-
One great cookbook: 'The Zuni Café Cookbook' by Judy Rodgers
The Week Recommends A tome that teaches you to both recreate recipes and think like a cook
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Gladiator II: Paul Mescal 'mesmerising' in 'relentlessly entertaining' sequel
The Week Recommends Ridley Scott's 'primary aim' is fun, in this 'exhilarating' blockbuster
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in November, from 'Dune: Prophecy' to 'A Man on the Inside'
The Week Recommends A new comedy from 'The Good Place' creator, a prequel to 'Dune' and the conclusion of one of America's most popular shows
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Kate Summerscale's 6 favorite true crime books about real murder cases
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Helen Garner, Gwen Adshead, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 elegant homes in the Mediterranean style
Feature Featuring an award-winning mansion in Colorado and an Alhambra palace-inspired home in Washington
By The Week Staff Last updated
-
Shoot to Kill: Terror on the Tube – a 'raw' and 'riveting' docuseries
The Week Recommends Channel 4's 'gripping' two-part show explores the Metropolitan police killing of an innocent man in the aftermath of 7/7
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published