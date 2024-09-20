Rachel Cooke shares her favourite books about friendship

Writer and journalist chooses works by Helen Garner, Shirley Conran and others

Writer and journalist Rachel Cooke
Rachel Cooke's latest book celebrates female friendship
(Image credit: Alamy / Russell Hart)
By
published

The writer and journalist chooses her favourite books about friendship. Her latest book, "The Virago Book of Friendship" – an anthology of writing about female friendship – is out now.

The Spare Room

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸