Should we be reading Joan Didion's Notes to John?

The late writer's posthumously published new book is a record of her therapy sessions that no one was meant to read

Joan Didion, John Gregory Dunne and Quintana Roo in Malibu in 1976.
Joan Didion with her husband John Gregory Dunne and their daughter Quintana
(Image credit: Getty Images / John Bryson)
By
published

Reading "Notes to John", Joan Didion's posthumously published book of post-therapy jottings, left me "feeling a little grubby at being privy to such an intrusion", said Catherine Jarvie in The i Paper.

Didion, who died in 2021, was a scrupulously private person and it is widely presumed that she didn't want these personal records published – although it could be argued that her meticulous organisation of the 150 typed pages suggests otherwise. The main topic for the run of therapy sessions from 1999 to 2002 was Didion's daughter, Quintana, and her struggles with alcohol and depression. It makes for a "desperately sad" read.

