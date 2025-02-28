Joan Didion and posthumous publishing: a new problem?

Personal and intimate diaries from the author – which she kept out of public view – will be released in April

Author Joan Didion looking straight ahead while sitting on peacock chair
Joan Didion at her home in Manhattan's Upper East Side in 2003, around the time she was writing her diaries
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

When the writer Joan Didion died in December 2021, she left behind a literary legacy of five novels and 13 pieces of non-fiction, as well as screenplays including the original "A Star is Born". In April, her personal diaries will join the list, released under the title "Notes to John". Written after Didion's sessions with her psychiatrist, they give a "deeply moving" and "astonishingly intimate" insight into the novelist, said publishers 4th Estate. But news of the publication has drawn concerns as to whether this is what Didion herself would have wanted.

She had neither told her agent or publisher about the diaries, nor ever made any move towards having them published, said The New York Times's Alexandra Alter. In addition, she had also "occasionally expressed disapproval" of publishing houses releasing "every last scrap of a famous author’s work", including criticising the posthumous release of an Ernest Hemingway novel as a "betrayal".

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

