One Hundred Years of Solitude: 'epic' adaptation captures magic of 'unfilmable' novel

Netflix series based on Gabriel Garcia Marquez's world-famous book is 'remarkable' TV

Still image of Ursula (Marleyda Soto) from One Hundred Years of Solitude
With its almost entirely Colombian cast, the 'spellbinding' show is a 'deeply personal' project for the Marquez family
By
published

It's surely a "fool's game" to try to adapt Gabriel Garcia Marquez's Nobel-prize-winning novel, "One Hundred Years of Solitude", into a television series, said Keith Watson in The Telegraph. "How do you film the unfilmable?"

Capturing the "labyrinthine" book's "towering themes" and "magic realist" imagery should be almost impossible. But, as the first episode of Netflix's "epic" adaptation unfolds, you're drawn into Marquez's tale like "succumbing to the surreptitious skills of a hypnotist".

