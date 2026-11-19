Hector Hugh Munro, who wrote under the pen name Saki, produced an oeuvre “as slender as a butterfly’s wing”, said Will Lloyd in the Financial Times: four collections of stories, four plays and two novels. Yet he was, biographer Oliver Soden suggests, “one of the greatest comic writers in English”.

A dealer in “lethal one-liners” and “diamond-hard epigrams”, Munro first “understood, then ripped to shreds” the pieties of Edwardian society: his fiction depicted a “campy world of St James’ clubs and macabre country houses”, peopled by “sub-ducal morons and frightening matrons”.

An intensely private man, Munro left almost no trace: his letters were “bonfired by his spinster sister Ethel”. As Soden acknowledges, this poses a challenge to any biographer: Munro, he says, “falls through the fingers like water”.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

Soden has nonetheless done a “magnificent” job of charting his subject’s elusive life, said Rupert Christiansen in The Telegraph. Munro was born in 1870 in Burma, where his father was an imperial police officer. After his mother was killed by a rampaging cow – a “typical Saki fate” – he and his siblings were sent “back to rural Devon, where they were supervised by two overweening maiden aunts who detested each other”. Soden notes that many of Munro’s stories (which often turn on children getting the better of tyrannical adults) were “written in vengeance” for his miserable childhood.

After boarding school and a spell back in Burma, he became a foreign correspondent. “But by 1908, he had had enough of journalism, and began to write the stories for which he would be remembered.”

Munro’s literary career was short-lived, said Craig Brown in The Times. As the First World War approached, the “savage satirist of the English upper classes turned into a blimpish standard bearer for war with Germany”. Aged 43, he lied about his age to enlist. He was shot dead during the Battle of the Somme on 14 November 1916, after reportedly telling a fellow soldier to “put that bloody cigarette out”.

“Super-Beast” is an “elegant” book – it is written in “witty, Sakiesque prose” – but Soden struggles with Munro’s sheer unknowability. Soden strongly suspects that he was gay but no “concrete evidence” of his love life exists. Who his friends were is equally unclear, nor is there any “evidence, really, of his character”. Even in death, he remains a closed book. “What happened to his body,” Soden notes, “is unknown.”