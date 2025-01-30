The Extinction of Experience: Christine Rosen's book proves we are 'coddled' by technology

An examination of our relationship with phones and the internet, this book is 'razor sharp'

Rosen suggests we miss out on the real world as slaves to the algorithm
"You may wonder what there's left to say about smartphones being bad," said Angus Colwell in The Telegraph. It turns out, however, that there's "plenty".

In this "engaging and snappy book", Christine Rosen, an American academic, explains how the devices – and digital technology more generally – prevent us engaging "via our senses with the world as it is". Her central point is that much is lost when experience is mediated through technology. Most obviously, when people have their heads in smartphones, they cannot engage with their surroundings. But Rosen also explains how digital technology is making us "coddled" and risk-averse. Nowadays, we no longer pick restaurants based on how they feel "from the street": in a world of Google Reviews, to risk a single "bad meal out" is "something that simply cannot happen".

