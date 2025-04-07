Britain's wedding wars: 'nuptial Nimbys' up for the fight

'Well-heeled' locals in 'bucolic' country spots furious at rowdy receptions

Pieces of wedding cake on a tabletop, with figures of a bride and groom atop them
'Brides and grooms not welcome': village calm shattered by loud and sweary wedding guests
(Image credit: mofles / iStock / Getty Images)
By
published

Country weddings in idyllic settings are causing rising levels of angry complaints from locals about noise, disruption, traffic, parking and pollution.

Once "imbued with notions of flowers and smiles, romantic love and happy families", the wedding-reception trade is now "drawing short shrift" from those who live in "bucolic country spots", said The Telegraph.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸