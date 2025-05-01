Celebrations to mark 80 years since VE Day

Events will take place up and down the country, from parades to street parties

Crowd celebrates VE Day, London 1945.
Crowds celebrate in London on 8 May 1945
(Image credit: Alamy / World History Archive)
By
published

It's almost 80 years since Winston Churchill announced that the Second World War had come to an end following Germany's surrender to the Allies. To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, on Thursday 8 May, the UK is set to host an array of events, from street parties and concerts to a Red Arrows fly-past. Here's what to expect.

London

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
