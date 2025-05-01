Celebrations to mark 80 years since VE Day

It's almost 80 years since Winston Churchill announced that the Second World War had come to an end following Germany's surrender to the Allies. To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, on Thursday 8 May, the UK is set to host an array of events, from street parties and concerts to a Red Arrows fly-past. Here's what to expect.

London

The government has organised four days of celebrations in the capital including a procession on Monday 5 May. Kicking off with a recitation of Churchill's speech "the moment Big Ben strikes noon", it will start at Parliament Square and travel along Whitehall and The Mall to finish at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, where Keir Starmer and the royal family will be watching, said London's The Standard. At 1.45pm, crowds will be "treated" to a fly-past by the Red Arrows and more than 20 military aircraft.

Manchester

People are being encouraged to "get the bunting out" and "bake a Victoria sponge" to celebrate VE Day with a street party, said Secret Manchester. There will also be an evensong at Manchester Cathedral on Thursday 8 May, followed by a celebratory ringing of the bells, and Salford City Council will be holding a commemorative event at the sunken gardens at Salford Civic Centre with a fire and light installation by outdoor experts, Walk the Plank.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

York

In York, the City Walls will be bathed in red, white and blue light from Monday 5 to Thursday 8 May to commemorate the lives lost in the Second World War. From 1 May to 21 June, York Army Museum is hosting its "Remembering Victory in Europe" exhibition, with live performances on 8 May telling the stories of two of York's Normandy veterans. The museum will also host a series of children's craft mornings, creating bunting and bookmarks from 10am-12pm on 3, 5 ,10 and 17 May.

Surrey

St Martin's Walk open-air shopping centre in Dorking will be hosting a "fantastic celebration" to mark VE Day on Saturday 10 May, said Visit Surrey. Activities span everything from 1940s dance lessons to a showcase of vintage vehicles and live music from the Farncombe Jazz Choir. Dorking Museum will also be hosting a family-friendly day; kids can dress up in Second World War costumes and create commemorative flags and bunting.

Stirling

On Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May, Stirling Castle will be transporting visitors back to the 1940s for one unforgettable weekend. During both days from 11.30am to 4.30pm, Historic Environment Scotland will be hosting a series of fun activities including making party food with rations, and on Saturday at 7.30pm the Great Hall will be transformed into a dance hall with live music from big band The Swing Sensation.