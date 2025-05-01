Celebrations to mark 80 years since VE Day
Events will take place up and down the country, from parades to street parties
It's almost 80 years since Winston Churchill announced that the Second World War had come to an end following Germany's surrender to the Allies. To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, on Thursday 8 May, the UK is set to host an array of events, from street parties and concerts to a Red Arrows fly-past. Here's what to expect.
London
The government has organised four days of celebrations in the capital including a procession on Monday 5 May. Kicking off with a recitation of Churchill's speech "the moment Big Ben strikes noon", it will start at Parliament Square and travel along Whitehall and The Mall to finish at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, where Keir Starmer and the royal family will be watching, said London's The Standard. At 1.45pm, crowds will be "treated" to a fly-past by the Red Arrows and more than 20 military aircraft.
Manchester
People are being encouraged to "get the bunting out" and "bake a Victoria sponge" to celebrate VE Day with a street party, said Secret Manchester. There will also be an evensong at Manchester Cathedral on Thursday 8 May, followed by a celebratory ringing of the bells, and Salford City Council will be holding a commemorative event at the sunken gardens at Salford Civic Centre with a fire and light installation by outdoor experts, Walk the Plank.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
York
In York, the City Walls will be bathed in red, white and blue light from Monday 5 to Thursday 8 May to commemorate the lives lost in the Second World War. From 1 May to 21 June, York Army Museum is hosting its "Remembering Victory in Europe" exhibition, with live performances on 8 May telling the stories of two of York's Normandy veterans. The museum will also host a series of children's craft mornings, creating bunting and bookmarks from 10am-12pm on 3, 5 ,10 and 17 May.
Surrey
St Martin's Walk open-air shopping centre in Dorking will be hosting a "fantastic celebration" to mark VE Day on Saturday 10 May, said Visit Surrey. Activities span everything from 1940s dance lessons to a showcase of vintage vehicles and live music from the Farncombe Jazz Choir. Dorking Museum will also be hosting a family-friendly day; kids can dress up in Second World War costumes and create commemorative flags and bunting.
Stirling
On Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May, Stirling Castle will be transporting visitors back to the 1940s for one unforgettable weekend. During both days from 11.30am to 4.30pm, Historic Environment Scotland will be hosting a series of fun activities including making party food with rations, and on Saturday at 7.30pm the Great Hall will be transformed into a dance hall with live music from big band The Swing Sensation.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Kim Kardashian and the trial of the 'Grandpa Robbers'
The Explainer The reality TV star will appear in court in Paris this month, almost nine years after being held at gunpoint in her hotel room
-
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok: a serene oasis in the heart of the Thai capital
The Week Recommends The skyscraper hotel offers guests tranquillity amid the bustle of the city
-
Sudoku medium: May 1, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
J. Robert Oppenheimer: the real ‘father of the atomic bomb’ at centre of new blockbuster
In the Spotlight The physicist who led the Manhattan Project has become a martyr for some but his legacy is more complicated
-
VE Day stories: victory, defeat - and nice knickers
In Depth The end of WWII in Europe, remembered by those who witnessed it
-
Catch-22 and five other must-read Second World War books
In Depth George Clooney’s TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel begins on Channel 4 tonight
-
Dunkirk: New trailer is out - but where is Harry Styles?
The Week Recommends One Direction star missing in action from first glimpse of Christopher Nolan's nail-biting war drama
-
Violette Szabo: how WW2 heroine earned her George Cross
In Depth Medal was awarded for daring spy missions immortalised in the film Carve Her Name With Pride
-
New Imperial War Museum is spectacular and heartbreaking
In Depth 'Fascinating and frequently heartbreaking' exhibits make up for more 'adult' transformation