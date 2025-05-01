Allies at War: a 'revelatory' account of the Second World War

Tim Bouverie's 'old-fashioned diplomatic history' explores the often fraught relationship between world powers

Book cover of Allies At War by Tim Bouverie
A big strength of Tim Bouverie's book is how it takes in many of the War's lesser-known struggles and connects them to its main narrative
Can "anything new be said about the Second World War", asked Adam Sisman in The Observer. "Unexpectedly the answer is yes."

Among the "surprising facts" I learnt from this "revelatory book" are that pro-Russian feeling was so strong in Britain in 1942 that "War and Peace" became a bestseller, and that Mahatma Gandhi considered Hitler "not as bad as he is depicted".

