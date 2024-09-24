All the comedians to see on tour this fall

The funny people touring this season are an appealing mix of young comedy newcomers and seasoned veterans. Including live podcast shows and more traditional stand-up, these eight tours are sure to keep you laughing all autumn long.

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo's popular "Giggly Squad" podcast is currently on a live tour across the U.S. These thirty-something pals first rose to fame on Bravo reality TV show "Summer House" but have since become names in their own right: DeSorbo as a fashionista and Berner as a stand-up with a newly released Netflix special, "We Ride at Dawn." Millennial and Gen Z women are particularly drawn to their wry, casual conversation style, as the besties chat about pop culture, relationships and trauma. "The Giggly Squad" Tour dates are ongoing through January.

Brett Goldstein

You may know British actor Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent on the hit comedy series "Ted Lasso," a role for which he received two Emmys. Or perhaps you know him as the cocreator of the therapy comedy "Shrinking." Surprise: Goldstein is also a comedian — and apparently quite a charming one. "Nothing is off limits, and while obscenities and foul language are in abundance, there's never a moment where you're left thinking, 'this man is about to get canceled,'" said a tour review in The Quinnipiac Chronicle . "For a white male comedian, it's oddly refreshing." "The Second Best Night of Your Life" Tour dates are ongoing now through November 2.

Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield

YouTubers-cum-influencers Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield are BFFs and hosts of "The Cancelled Podcast," a show on which they sit back and discuss the details of their glamorous but messy Los Angeles lives. Mongeau is a bawdy Gen Z cyber-celebrity who started off making "storytime" videos about her misadventures and has since continued the confessional tradition on the pod, which is now on a cross-country live tour. "Cancelled Cross Country" Tour dates are ongoing through October 19.

Nick Mullen

Best known as the creator and co-host of the comedy podcast "Cum Town" and its successor "The Adam Friedland Show," chill-guy Nick Mullen has been steadily touring for years as a stand-up who finds hilarity in the mundane He is easily recognizable, accoutered with a hat, long hair and mustache. His first stand-up special, "Nick Mullen: The Year of the Dragon," was released last year. "Nick Mullen Live" Tour dates are ongoing through December 5.

Aparna Nancherla

Nancherla is a South Asian comic and prolific actress whose distinctive voice you are bound to recognize from roles in "BoJack Horseman," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Master of None." She has also suffered from ongoing anxiety and depression, mental health struggles which feature prominently both in her stand-up and her memoir, "Unreliable Narrator: Me, Myself and Impostor Syndrome." Nancherla "discloses freely and mercilessly," said the Los Angeles Times . "She sees her work as a way to reach in and out, beyond comedy, to readers who might need more than a laugh." There are only two dates left on the "Aparna Nancherla: Back on the Road" Tour — Sept. 26 and 27 — so grab tickets now.

Laura Ramoso

Laura Ramoso is no stranger to "going viral" on TikTok and Instagram. She has 2 million followers on the platforms, whom she regularly regales with impressions of her "hit characters," said BroadwayBaby.com , including 'German Mom,' 'Italian Dad' and 'Girl who just got back from…'" These characters are really just specific types of regular people, but Ramoso skewers them with accuracy and wit. Laura Ramoso's "Sit Up Straight Tour" dates are ongoing through November.

Tom Segura

Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in comedy. The laid-back performer is not afraid of toeing the line with edgy jokes and morbid humor, and has multiple Netflix specials under his belt plus two successful podcasts ("Your Mom's House" and "2 Bears, 1 Cave"). "Tom Segura: Come Together" Tour dates are ongoing through March 2025.

Wanda Sykes