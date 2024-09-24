All the comedians to see on tour this fall
Put on a sweater and prepare for some knee-slappers
The funny people touring this season are an appealing mix of young comedy newcomers and seasoned veterans. Including live podcast shows and more traditional stand-up, these eight tours are sure to keep you laughing all autumn long.
Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo
Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo's popular "Giggly Squad" podcast is currently on a live tour across the U.S. These thirty-something pals first rose to fame on Bravo reality TV show "Summer House" but have since become names in their own right: DeSorbo as a fashionista and Berner as a stand-up with a newly released Netflix special, "We Ride at Dawn." Millennial and Gen Z women are particularly drawn to their wry, casual conversation style, as the besties chat about pop culture, relationships and trauma. "The Giggly Squad" Tour dates are ongoing through January.
Brett Goldstein
You may know British actor Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent on the hit comedy series "Ted Lasso," a role for which he received two Emmys. Or perhaps you know him as the cocreator of the therapy comedy "Shrinking." Surprise: Goldstein is also a comedian — and apparently quite a charming one. "Nothing is off limits, and while obscenities and foul language are in abundance, there's never a moment where you're left thinking, 'this man is about to get canceled,'" said a tour review in The Quinnipiac Chronicle. "For a white male comedian, it's oddly refreshing." "The Second Best Night of Your Life" Tour dates are ongoing now through November 2.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield
YouTubers-cum-influencers Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield are BFFs and hosts of "The Cancelled Podcast," a show on which they sit back and discuss the details of their glamorous but messy Los Angeles lives. Mongeau is a bawdy Gen Z cyber-celebrity who started off making "storytime" videos about her misadventures and has since continued the confessional tradition on the pod, which is now on a cross-country live tour. "Cancelled Cross Country" Tour dates are ongoing through October 19.
Nick Mullen
Best known as the creator and co-host of the comedy podcast "Cum Town" and its successor "The Adam Friedland Show," chill-guy Nick Mullen has been steadily touring for years as a stand-up who finds hilarity in the mundane He is easily recognizable, accoutered with a hat, long hair and mustache. His first stand-up special, "Nick Mullen: The Year of the Dragon," was released last year. "Nick Mullen Live" Tour dates are ongoing through December 5.
Aparna Nancherla
Nancherla is a South Asian comic and prolific actress whose distinctive voice you are bound to recognize from roles in "BoJack Horseman," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Master of None." She has also suffered from ongoing anxiety and depression, mental health struggles which feature prominently both in her stand-up and her memoir, "Unreliable Narrator: Me, Myself and Impostor Syndrome." Nancherla "discloses freely and mercilessly," said the Los Angeles Times. "She sees her work as a way to reach in and out, beyond comedy, to readers who might need more than a laugh." There are only two dates left on the "Aparna Nancherla: Back on the Road" Tour — Sept. 26 and 27 — so grab tickets now.
Laura Ramoso
Laura Ramoso is no stranger to "going viral" on TikTok and Instagram. She has 2 million followers on the platforms, whom she regularly regales with impressions of her "hit characters," said BroadwayBaby.com, including 'German Mom,' 'Italian Dad' and 'Girl who just got back from…'" These characters are really just specific types of regular people, but Ramoso skewers them with accuracy and wit. Laura Ramoso's "Sit Up Straight Tour" dates are ongoing through November.
Tom Segura
Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in comedy. The laid-back performer is not afraid of toeing the line with edgy jokes and morbid humor, and has multiple Netflix specials under his belt plus two successful podcasts ("Your Mom's House" and "2 Bears, 1 Cave"). "Tom Segura: Come Together" Tour dates are ongoing through March 2025.
Wanda Sykes
Sykes has long split her career between acting and stand-up. She got her start writing on "The Chris Rock Show" in the '90s, and later received Emmy nominations for her roles in the television series "Black-ish" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She is also one of the most memorable guest stars Larry David ever contended with on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," though "Sykes is the antithesis of the combative and cantankerous character she perfected on 'Curb,'" said Tucson Weekly. Wanda Sykes' "Please & Thank You" Tour dates are ongoing through April 2025.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
1 of 6 'Trump Train' drivers liable in Biden bus blockade
Speed Read Only one of the accused was found liable in the case concerning the deliberate slowing of a 2020 Biden campaign bus
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What might be next for Trump if he loses the 2024 election?
Today's Big Question The former president has said he will likely not run again in 2028
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
FBI: US violent crime falls again, hits pre-Covid levels
Speed Read A wide-ranging report found that violent crime dropped 3% in the last year, while murder dropped 11.6%
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published