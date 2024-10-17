In the mix: James de Givenchy

Teaming ceramic with precious stones, a New York jeweller is finding fresh ways to shine

Jeweller James de Givenchy
James de Givenchy is rewriting the rules of jewellery with pieces such as this 2ct moval diamond, ceramic and 18k rose gold ring
(Image credit: Weston Wells, Taffin)
By
published

The founder and creative director of Taffin, James de Givenchy, remembers the moment he realised he wanted to be a jeweller. "I was working at Christie's in New York, showing my uncle [legendary fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy] various lots from a jewellery sale. I'd picked out a simple diamond piece, 'but, look at this' my uncle said, picking up a leaf brooch by Verdura with a mixed pavé of zircon, amethyst and citrine. It's not solely about the stones, but what you do with it – the design," the older Givenchy said.

Those words proved pivotal in shaping James de Givenchy's vision for Taffin, the jewellery house he founded shortly afterwards in 1996. Today, a jewel by him is defined by its singular, unapologetic style, designed without consideration for the rules that shape conventional jewellery. Large, saturated stones are a signature, as are unusual materials such as leather, steel, wood and pebbles. But it's the use of ceramic that's become his overriding USP.

Jessica Diamond

Jessica Diamond Jewellery & Watch Director at The Sunday Times Style

