Five high-end watches that tell a story: from Cartier to Bulgari

A collaborative Tank

Pre-orders will soon be open for this limited-edition Tank watch by Cartier which highlights a centenary that's especially interesting for watch connoisseurs.

Scheduled for release in June, this exclusive design marks the 100th anniversary of Watches of Switzerland, and the 100 numbered watches will be available only in the UK. Equipped with the in-house Cartier mechanical movement, 1917MC, the watch's classic Art Deco silhouette stays true to the 1917 original model, with a rectangular case that softens elegantly around the lugs.

The big draw is its brushed gold 'sunray' dial which catches the light as you move and somehow accentuates the clean geometric aesthetic of this iconic model. Its elegant dark-navy alligator leather strap matches the blued-steel hands and signature sapphire cabochon in the crown.

£POA, watches-of-switzerland.co.uk

Seiko's statement piece

A century after Seiko's founder Kintaro Hattori decided to launch a watch with his company's name on its dial, the brand's master craftsman, Mitsuru Yokosawa, has paid tribute to this enduring example of strong minimalist design with the Seiko Presage Kintaro Hattori Limited Edition.

The watch has the same milky white handcrafted enamel dial and box-shaped sapphire crystal as the original, as well as identical vintage-style lettering and same-size Arabic numerals. Furthermore, the case back and crown carry the trademark letter 'S' that Hattori registered in 1900 as a symbol of the Seikosha factory. Finally, a further retro twist comes in the form of movable lugs and a pull-through leather strap that was popular in 1920s watchmaking.

Seiko means 'exquisite' or 'success' in Japanese, which demonstrates how confident the watchmaker was in his abilities as an entrepreneur, a designer and engineer. Limited to only 1,000 pieces worldwide, the Presage is powered by the new Calibre 6R5H and features a 24-hour sub-dial at the six o'clock position, striking a perfect balance between innovation and tradition.

£1,760, Seikoboutique.co.uk

Omega's starry addition

Space research is accelerating towards new horizons, fuelling the public's fascination with the cosmos, and Omega's iconic aerospace affiliation is no different. In 1968, each of the crewmen of Apollo 8 were equipped with an Omega Speedmaster when they completed the first lunar orbit mission. Fifty years later in 2018, the brand celebrated its enduring connection with space by releasing a special anniversary timepiece to commemorate the mission.

Although 2024 is not a significant birthday for the watchmaker, the 50th-anniversary timepiece has just been given an exciting upgrade. Known as the Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Apollo 8, the watch now has a brand-new METAS-certified movement, which means it offers the highest level of precision, chronometric performance and magnetic resistance according to Swiss industry standards.

The addition of a small second hand at nine o'clock, shaped like Nasa's famous Saturn V rocket, has charmed Omega fans and space enthusiasts alike. Crafted from titanium, it's incredibly detailed despite its tiny size. In fact, this feature is so innovative that it's 'patent pending', making this horological edition truly futuristic and therefore highly collectible.

£13,500, omegawatches.com

Piaget's retro return

Piaget celebrates 150 years of watchmaking this year and has kicked things off with a re-edition that perfectly sums up the jet-set glamour of the late 1970s and early 80s, when the brand spearheaded sporty chic timepieces. These were designed to look refined yet robust, decorative yet purposeful, striking a balance between time tool and jewellery.

The all-new Piaget Polo 79, a super sleek re-issue, is almost identical to its original model launched 45 years ago. It has a fluted style and construction that alternates bands of brushed and polished 18-carat yellow gold, lending it a geometric silhouette: machine-like and architectural.

This new unisex iteration is powered by an ultra-thin Piaget self-winding movement which can be viewed through the crystal back of the case, which has been slightly enlarged from 34mm to 38mm. Sticking firmly to tradition when it comes to craftsmanship, the watch's bracelet is hand-crafted link by link and the butterfly clasp is hidden for a striped pattern that wraps seamlessly around the wrist.

£69,000, Piaget.com

Bulgari blast from the past

Launched in 1975, the iconic Bulgari Bulgari model by the eponymous Italian brand pays tribute to the rich history and culture of Rome. The watch's clean rounded case and flat bezel – double-engraved with the 'Bvlgari' name – are inspired by ancient Roman coins. First editions with a digital display are rare, as they were made as Christmas gifts for the brand's top 100 clients.

Now, the watchmaker is creating a pre-birthday buzz in the run-up to the model's milestone 50th anniversary next year with the launch of two new iterations in yellow gold and rose gold, each produced in two sizes: a 26mm version powered by a quartz movement, and a brand-new unisex 38mm version fitted with a self-winding mechanical BVL 191 in-house calibre.

The rose gold model boasts a silver opaline dial, but it is the 38mm style, in yellow gold with a matt black dial, that best recalls Gérald Genta's trailblazing 1977 design, an instant hit that found its way onto the wrists of the rich and famous including George Michael and Tina Turner. The new trimmed frame somehow freshens up the style for a more refined and contemporary look.

£12,700, Bulgari.com