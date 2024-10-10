The story of Japanese jeweller Tasaki

A revival in the use of pearls in fashion and jewellery design places heritage brand Tasaki centre stage

Tasaki pearl jewellery
Balance parallel ring in 18k white gold, diamond pavé and Akoya pearls, £9,080; Balance Plus necklace in 18k white gold, diamond pavé and Akoya pearls, £6,830, both by Tasaki
(Image credit: Alexander Edwards)
By
published

Milky white or in pastel hues, pearls have been rediscovered by fashion and jewellery designers. The gem is used in the London atelier of Simone Rocha – who has dotted hair ornaments, minaudières and footwear with real and faux pearls – at Miu Miu in Milan and in the Paris studios of Chanel, Dior menswear and Louis Vuitton jewellery.

It's a revival that has been fuelled by specialist brands such as Tasaki, a heritage jeweller that has put its decades-strong experience at the service of design innovation, and this year Tasaki celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Felix Bischof
Latest