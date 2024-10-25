5 new horror movies to jump-scare your way through Halloween

A new take on Stephen King classic 'Salem's Lot', a spooky take on late-night talk shows and more

Side view spooky table setup - pumpkins, spiders, cobweb, bats, and film clapper. Popcorn boxes stand by.
Cuddle up with your boo on Halloween with these new spooky films
(Image credit: InspirationGP / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Horror film aficionados, rejoice! Spooky season is upon us, which means a bevy of new thrillers, slashers and monster features. Including a Stephen King classic and a found-footage gem, these are a few standout new horror films to stream this Halloween season.

'Late Night with the Devil' (2024)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us