Kenny Dalglish: a ‘warm and gusty’ documentary

Asif Kapadia made his name with a trilogy of “vivid” documentaries about major cultural figures, said Ed Potton in The Times: the racing driver Ayrton Senna, the footballer Diego Maradona and the singer Amy Winehouse. Now he has turned his lens on Kenny Dalglish. Kapadia is a Liverpool fan, so it makes sense that he should want to focus on probably the club’s “greatest player”. And in this “warm and gutsy portrait”, he uses archive footage, with audio overlaid, to trace “King Kenny’s” career, from his working-class childhood in Glasgow to superstardom.

It’s a thrilling watch, said James Pearce on The Athletic. Dalglish, now 74, acts as narrator, offering a characteristically self-deprecating account of his life; and the footage of the matches with which he made his name, first at Celtic and, from 1977, at Liverpool, is “mesmerising”.

