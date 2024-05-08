Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger celebrates 'unique collaboration'

Martin Scorsese presents documentary tribute to the 'gorgeous, radical work' of the film-making duo

Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell on the set of The Red Shoes
Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell on the set of The Red Shoes in 1947
(Image credit: Mubi)
By
published

"Made in England" is the kind of "blockbuster film about film that will play everywhere cinema is appreciated".

It celebrates the "gorgeous, radical work" of the British film-making partnership of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, and is aimed at "the expert, the enthusiast and the student alike", said Screen Daily.

