Man on the Run: a ‘guilty pleasure’ of a documentary

In recent years, we have not been short of “fine documentaries” about The Beatles, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday. But “Man on the Run” covers “new ground”, exploring what Paul McCartney did after the Fab Four broke up – which was, of course, to form the “oft-derided Wings, arguably one of the least cool bands ever to grace the Top 30”.

The film doesn’t restore the band’s reputation – “if you don’t like Wings when you go in, you still won’t like them when you come out” – but you will leave the cinema with a better understanding of “McCartney’s overriding need for a big musical project” post-Beatles, and also feeling “more sympathetic to the plight of poor Linda, a woman doomed to play under-appreciated keyboards under some of the worst hairstyles ever seen”.

This “persuasive” documentary was made by Morgan Neville, who has produced a number of solid “rock docs” about the likes of Brian Wilson and Keith Richards, said Jordan Bassett in NME. He has assembled an unsurprisingly impressive range of interviewees, including Macca himself, his children, former Wings members and even his old sparring partner, Mick Jagger.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

“Paul McCartney settling scores, Mick Jagger being hilarious and 1970s media hysteria brought howling back to life”: there is a lot to love in this “guilty pleasure” of a film, said Kevin Maher in The Times. Sure, there are no real “revelations”; the documentary is, rather, a “warm and cosy restatement of cultural history”. But it hardly matters. “Wings were good, The Beatles were better, and the musical world is very lucky indeed to have been enriched by Paul McCartney.”