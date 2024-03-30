Robot Dreams: 'utterly charming' animated feature is 'laced with comedy'

The film follows the relationship between a lonely dog and the robot he builds for company

Robot Dreams is set in a 1980s New York populated by anthropomorphic animals
By The Week UK
published

"Robot Dreams" is a largely silent cartoon from the Spanish director Pablo Berger, and though it doesn't have the production values of an animation by the likes of Pixar or Dreamworks, "it will capture your heart", said Deborah Ross in The Spectator

Based on a graphic novel by Sara Varon, it is set in the 1980s in a New York populated by anthropomorphic animals. Our hero is a lonely dog called Dog, who spends his evenings in his apartment eating miserable microwaveable meals and watching TV. One night, he sees an advert for a "build-your-own-robot", and orders one. Once constructed, Robot proves "curious, kind, thrilled by everything", and "devoted to Dog". 

