Rust: Alec Baldwin's 'ghoulish' western haunted by real-life death

The film's only saving grace is the late Halyna Hutchins's 'gorgeous' cinematography

Alec Baldwin in Rust
Alec Baldwin in Rust
In normal circumstances, the release to streaming platforms in the US of this "dour, overlong" western would have gone largely unmentioned, said Adam White in The Independent.

Its star Alec Baldwin is a big name actor, but he has spent "much of the last decade in a straight-to-streaming stupor", headlining films with titles such as "Kid Santa" and "Chick Fight". Rust would likely have joined that roster of forgettable "content" had it not been for the tragedy that occurred on its set in 2021, when Baldwin accidentally discharged a live bullet from a prop gun that he was handling, killing the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding its director, Joel Souza.

