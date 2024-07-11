The Nature of Love: 'sly, sexy and smart' French-Canadian rom-com

The chemistry between Magalie Lépine Blondeau and Pierre-Yves Cardinal is 'electric'

Magalie Lépine Blondeau as Sophia and Pierre-Yves Cardinal as Sylvain
(Image credit: Immina Films/Fred Gervais)
By
published

"The Nature of Love" is a French-Canadian film about a professor of philosophy "who considers herself happily married but then encounters a builder and sparks fly", said Deborah Ross in The Spectator. This makes it sound like "one of those "Confessions"… films, or an airport novel, but it isn't". It's "sly, sexy and smart". 

Written and directed by Monia Chokri, it stars Magalie Lépine Blondeau as Sophia, the professor, who is married to fellow academic Xavier (Francis-William Rhéaume). When they need to get their summer home renovated, Sophia hires the "rugged" Sylvain (Pierre-Yves Cardinal) – and soon they are "tearing each other's clothes off".

