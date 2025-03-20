The Rule of Jenny Pen: John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush star in 'pure choking horror'

Psychological horror set in a care home is 'balls-to-the-wall bonkers'

John Lithgow in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow stars as long-term care home resident and 'sadistic maniac' Dave
(Image credit: © IFC Films / Courtesy Everett Collection / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

This "care-home thriller" from the New Zealand director James Ashcroft is an unusual affair, said Tim Robey in The Telegraph.

Ten minutes into the film, a judge, Stefan (Geoffrey Rush), suffers a stroke mid-trial and is confined to a nursing facility, where he almost immediately sees a patient accidentally incinerate himself. It sets the tone for what follows: it turns out that patients at the home are being terrorised behind the staff's back by one of its long-term residents, a "sadistic maniac" called Dave (John Lithgow). Bearing a therapeutic hand puppet he calls "Jenny Pen", its eyes plucked out "for added menace", he creeps into his fellow patients' rooms at night and forces them "to pay obeisance to her in the most demeaning ways". It's a terrific premise – and to an extent a plausible one – but the film falls flat, owing largely to a "leaky script" that drains it of the necessary suspense.

