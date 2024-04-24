The Thursday Murder Club: who's in the film and what we can expect

Author Richard Osman reveals starry cast set to play his 'septuagenarian sleuths'

Author Richard Osman, in 2023
Richard Osman confirmed 'insanely great' line-up of actors who have signed up to appear in film adaptation of his book
(Image credit: David Levenson / Getty Images)
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK
published

Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Pierce Brosnan have snapped up three of the four leading roles in the big-screen adaptation of "The Thursday Murder Club", Richard Osman has confirmed.

 The author and TV presenter, whose book is "the fastest-selling adult crime debut in recorded history", teased the big reveal on Xlast week, said The Guardian. The cast is "insanely great", Osman wrote, adding: "I think people are going to love it."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Helen Mirren
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸