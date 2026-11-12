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You Can See Everything: ‘gobsmacking’ documentary about Elizabeth Holmes

Much-hyped film about jailed Theranos founder is an ‘unalloyed masterpiece’

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Elizabeth Holmes in You Can See Everything
What unfolds is ‘more shocking, twistier, thornier and revealing than billed’
(Image credit: A24 / Blow Out Productions / To Be Formed / Album / Alamy)

“Hold the bets, shelve the predictions and cancel the Oscars party for ‘The Odyssey’,” said Kevin Maher in The Times. The awards race has changed, “possibly for ever”, thanks to this “astounding” documentary about the disgraced tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes (pictured above).

In 2015, Holmes became the face of Theranos, a health technology company, and claimed to have invented a machine that could accurately test for a range of diseases using just a few drops of blood. Holmes appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine and, aged 30, she was named the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, with a $4.5 billion fortune. Her success, however, turned out to have been built on a pack of lies – and in 2022 she was sentenced to 11 years for fraud.

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