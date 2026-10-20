‘You Can See Everything,’ ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ ‘Misty Green’

Three big films to wet your beak on, including a major new documentary

By
Published
Elizabeth Holmes locks gazes with her interrogator
Elizabeth Holmes stars in the documentary ‘You Can See Everything’
(Image credit: A24/Everett)

‘You Can See Everything’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week US

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing