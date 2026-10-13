Film reviews: ‘Musk,’ ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’

An Elon-centric documentary and a trio-titled action flick

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Elon Musk
Elon Musk
(Image credit: Bleecker Street Media)

‘Musk’

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