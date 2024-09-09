Finger-prickin' good: Are simpler blood tests seeing new life years after Theranos' demise?

One Texas company is working to bring these tests back into the mainstream

Illustration of a hand pricked by a needle, with cross-shaped drops of blood, surrounded by blood test text
Can other blood testing companies succeed where Theranos failed?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Blood testing company Theranos was once valued at $10 billion, but false claims over its testing abilities led to one of the greatest collapses in the history of the health care industry — and landed its wunderkind CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, in prison for over 11 years. Now, nearly a decade on from that scandal, companies are trying to revitalize the finger-prick blood testing technology that led to the downfall of the Silicon Valley startup.

Theranos claimed that with just a single drop of blood from a finger prick, its tests could provide myriad results about a patient's health. While Theranos wasn't able to accomplish this, other companies are now working to develop a finger-prick blood test that can do what Theranos originally claimed — and possibly more.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Health And Science Science Health News Health Care Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸