A bite-sized history of the canapé

Auguste Escoffier, who ran kitchens at The Savoy in London and The Ritz in Paris, set the standard for the modern canapé

Four canapés
Pretty, tasty, witty mini finger-food delights have been amusing our bouches since the 1800s
(Image credit: Zerbor / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
By
published

A canapé is the original fast food. Presented on a travelling tray, picked with one's own champagne-flute-holding hand, enjoyed without the need for clunky cutlery – just one bite's worth, mastication perfectly and politely synced to the exact moment that your conversation partner happens to be speaking.

A mouthful of a blue cheese gougère? The Gochujang devilled eggs? Old-school pigs in blankets? A delicious, one-hit micro burger, maybe? All dispatched while the eye wanders to the roaming delivery of the next ingestible instalment.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Simon Mills

Simon Mills is Life & Times Editor of The Blend

Latest