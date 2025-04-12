Adjapsandali: Georgian-style ratatouille recipe
Twist on the authentic recipe offers bursts of garlic and spices
Adjapsandali, a dish that features on the menu in most Georgian cafés, is a proper crowd-pleaser, said Caroline Eden. This version isn't particularly authentic – you'd need dried marigold petals for that – but it is quick and easy, and very tasty, making it an ideal dish to prepare for the family midweek table.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 small aubergine, cut into bite-size pieces
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large onions, roughly chopped
- 1 large chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
- 1 red or yellow bell pepper, roughly chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1⁄2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1⁄2 tsp ground cumin
- 1⁄2 tsp dill seeds
- 1 large potato, chopped into bite-size pieces
- 260g canned peeled plum tomatoes
- handful of mixed fresh herbs, leaves and tender stems (basil, parsley, coriander and celery leaves all work well)
- chopped juice of 1⁄2 a lemon
Method:
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over a high heat in a large, lidded casserole dish, then stir-fry the aubergine with a good pinch of both salt and pepper until completely soft. Remove and set aside.
- Add the remaining tablespoon of oil, then the onions, chilli and bell pepper. Cook until nicely coloured, then add the garlic and spices, and cook for another couple of minutes.
- Add the potato, stir to coat it in the spices, then add the tomatoes and a little less than 100ml (about half a cup) of water, bring to the boil and put the lid on to let it bubble for at least 15 minutes.
- Check the potato is cooked through, add the aubergine back in, then check the seasoning. Leave to bubble for 5 minutes more.
- When ready, stir through the fresh herbs and freshen with the lemon juice. Serve warm.
Taken from Green Mountains: Walking the Caucasus with Recipes by Caroline Eden. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £24.99 (incl. p&p), visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
