Best ‘broad-shouldered’ white wines for autumn

From chenin blanc to chardonnay, these hearty whites pair perfectly with comfort food

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Glasses of white wine in a vineyard
Autumnal weather needs full-bodied whites with a ‘hefty wallop’ of flavour
(Image credit: Maria Korneeva / Getty)

As the weather cools and “socks go on”, it’s time to ditch light summery white wine for the “big, hearty, broad-shouldered” whites that can do justice to a “comforting lasagne”, said Jane MacQuitty in The Times.

Autumn calls for full-bodied whites that deliver a “hefty wallop” of flavour, fruit and alcohol. Those that have spent time on sediment or oak chips, or been fermented and aged in oak, tend to have the “rich, creamy, nutty” flavours that comfort food needs.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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