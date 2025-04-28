Best marmalades in the world

From World Marmalade Awards-winning yuzu and pear to thick-cut Seville standouts

Jars of marmalade with slices of orange on wooden counter.
All in preserve: marmalades vary in colour, clarity, peel proportion, sweetness and aroma
(Image credit: Getty / Maximilian Stock, Ltd. / Design Pics Editorial / Universal Images Group)
"What could unite octogenarian Cumbrian farmers, diplomats from Japan, Spain and Australia and Paddington Bear?" said Hannah Al-Othman in The Guardian. "The answer, of course, is marmalade."

The World Marmalade Awards celebrated its 20th year at Dalemain Mansion, near Penrith in Cumbria, this weekend. It was a "showcase of English eccentricity", with a flock of "spray-painted orange sheep", a "giant red squirrel" and Paddington "wandering among the marmalade aficionados".

