Under The Radar

Decline of the lab-grown meat industry

High costs, slow regulation, consumer scepticism and difficulty scaling has seen investment dry up in recent years

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Illustrative collage of a hand holding up a vial full of meat, and a broken beaker
At its peak in 2021, alternative protein companies attracted more than $5 billion in investment
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

When lab-grown meat “first captured investors’ attention, the promise was simple: steak without cattle, chicken without poultry – a carnivorous diet stripped of its moral baggage”, said the Financial Times.

A decade later a combination of “high costs, slow regulation, consumer scepticism and the difficulty of scaling laboratory processes into industrial production” has skewered a sector that once threatened to upend the very way the world produces its food.

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