Inventive toppings for Pancake Day

Ditch the maple syrup for rhubarb, marshmallow or something savoury

Korean savoury pancake.
Brits are keen to to try globally inspired recipes like Korean-style vegetarian pancakes
(Image credit: Alamy / hyeongtaek lee)
By
published

Brits are "shunning" lemon and sugar with Gen Z in favour of more "creative" pancake toppings like bacon and kimchi, said the Daily Mail.

Some young people are still opting for Shrove Tuesday "staples", but others are ditching the "classic condiments" as they "race" to try globally inspired pancake recipes, according to research by Waitrose. The British supermarket found that recipe searches for Korean-style vegetarian pancakes and buttermilk blueberry pancakes have climbed by over 300% compared to this time last year.

Irenie Forshaw

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

