Inventive toppings for Pancake Day
Ditch the maple syrup for rhubarb, marshmallow or something savoury
Brits are "shunning" lemon and sugar with Gen Z in favour of more "creative" pancake toppings like bacon and kimchi, said the Daily Mail.
Some young people are still opting for Shrove Tuesday "staples", but others are ditching the "classic condiments" as they "race" to try globally inspired pancake recipes, according to research by Waitrose. The British supermarket found that recipe searches for Korean-style vegetarian pancakes and buttermilk blueberry pancakes have climbed by over 300% compared to this time last year.
When whipping up a batch of pancakes, "don't be afraid to tweak the batter", said The Telegraph. A "pinch of ground cardamom" is "delectable with chocolate and marshmallow" pancakes, or try adding a "handful of desiccated coconut" to the batter and serving the pancakes with passionfruit, chopped mango, "a good dollop of Greek yogurt and a drizzle of honey".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Other tasty fruit options include swapping lemons for a generous squeeze of juice from "halved Seville oranges" and a dusting of sugar, or baking rhubarb in the oven with vanilla pods to make a deliciously tart compote.
Prefer something savoury this year? Try spreading pancakes with n'duja and sprinkling with chunks of buffalo mozzarella before serving with a squeeze of lemon juice and sliced avocado, said The Times. Or, add chopped chives to your batter and serve the pancakes with a dollop of horseradish crème fraîche and a sliver of smoked salmon.
If you really want to impress, food magazine delicious suggests adding spinach and basil to your batter to give the pancakes a "bright-green hue", and finishing them "just like a florentine pizza with mozzarella, parma ham and an egg".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
What to do if your phone is stolen
The Explainer An average of 180 phones is stolen every day in London, the 'phone-snatching capital of Europe'
By Felicity Capon Published
-
Is the body positivity era over?
Talking Point For some, a 'parade of skeletons' on the red carpet is a symptom of a return to an ultra-skinny ideal
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Mountains of garbage are creating more hazards in Gaza
under the radar Gaza was already creating 1,700 tons of waste daily prior to the war
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published