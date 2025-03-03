Inventive toppings for Pancake Day

Brits are "shunning" lemon and sugar with Gen Z in favour of more "creative" pancake toppings like bacon and kimchi, said the Daily Mail.

Some young people are still opting for Shrove Tuesday "staples", but others are ditching the "classic condiments" as they "race" to try globally inspired pancake recipes, according to research by Waitrose. The British supermarket found that recipe searches for Korean-style vegetarian pancakes and buttermilk blueberry pancakes have climbed by over 300% compared to this time last year.

When whipping up a batch of pancakes, "don't be afraid to tweak the batter", said The Telegraph. A "pinch of ground cardamom" is "delectable with chocolate and marshmallow" pancakes, or try adding a "handful of desiccated coconut" to the batter and serving the pancakes with passionfruit, chopped mango, "a good dollop of Greek yogurt and a drizzle of honey".

Other tasty fruit options include swapping lemons for a generous squeeze of juice from "halved Seville oranges" and a dusting of sugar, or baking rhubarb in the oven with vanilla pods to make a deliciously tart compote.

Prefer something savoury this year? Try spreading pancakes with n'duja and sprinkling with chunks of buffalo mozzarella before serving with a squeeze of lemon juice and sliced avocado, said The Times. Or, add chopped chives to your batter and serve the pancakes with a dollop of horseradish crème fraîche and a sliver of smoked salmon.

If you really want to impress, food magazine delicious suggests adding spinach and basil to your batter to give the pancakes a "bright-green hue", and finishing them "just like a florentine pizza with mozzarella, parma ham and an egg".