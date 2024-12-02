The sticky issue of honey fraud

Supermarket shelves are flooded with fake nectars laced with cheap sugar syrups

Honey being drizzled from a wooden dipper.
Buying honey at the supermarket remains a 'murky mix of unknowns'
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Luis Yunis)
By
published

For the first time in World Beekeeping Awards history, there will be no prize for honey at its congress, in Denmark next year, over "concerns about fraud in the global supply chain", said Emma Rossiter on BBC News.

Apimondia, the International Federation of Beekeepers' Associations, made the announcement on Saturday, revealing the decision was "necessitated by the inability to have honey fully tested for adulteration".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸